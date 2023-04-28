trending:

International

Kyiv cites first Russian missile strike in weeks; 17 killed in apartment strike

by Nick Robertson - 04/28/23 10:53 AM ET
Firefighters carry a body recovered from the rubble of a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Russian missiles fell on Kyiv early Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, the first direct attacks on the capital in weeks. Missile strikes across the country killed at least 19 people, including 17 in a single apartment building in the central city of Uman.

A post by the Ukrainian Armed Forces claims that the country shot down 21 Russian cruise missiles in the morning attack.

Ukrainian Gen. Serhiy Popko said in a Telegram post Friday that 11 missiles were shot down over the capital, along with two drones. He said it is the first attack on the city since March 9, and that no casualties were reported.

Missile strikes came all over the country, with Uman far from the front line and the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kremenchuk also under attack, according to a Ukrainian news outlet.

The Uman apartment building strike killed three children, the local governor said. Uman is about three hours south of Kyiv and over six hours away by car from the nearest front line of the conflict, Kherson in the country’s south.

Ukraine is expected to begin a counteroffensive in coming weeks. The U.S. has continued to supply Ukraine with military equipment and ammunition, though some lawmakers are now calling on the Biden administration to put limits on or completely stop the assistance.

Ukraine’s allies in Congress are calling on Biden to increase support further by sending the country more advanced forms of military aid, including advanced long-range missiles and modern fighter jets, while others have called for the use of cluster munitions.

