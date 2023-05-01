trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine’

by Emily Brooks - 05/01/23 11:42 AM ET
by Emily Brooks - 05/01/23 11:42 AM ET

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shot down a Russian reporter’s suggestion that he does not support aid to Ukraine, pledging continued U.S. support for the country and calling on Russia to pull its troops from Ukraine.

“No, I vote for aid for Ukraine. I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children either,” McCarthy said at a news conference in Israel on Monday.

“And I think for one standpoint, you should pull out. And I don’t think it’s right. And we will continue to support, because the rest of the world sees it just as it is,” McCarthy added.

The Russian reporter had said that he knows McCarthy does not support “the current unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine,” asking if it was possible that U.S. policy on sending aid to Ukraine could change in the near future.

It was an apparent reference to McCarthy saying last year that there would be no “blank check” to Ukraine in a House GOP majority, while not ruling out any future support for Ukraine.

McCarthy defended his statement at the time.

“I think Ukraine is very important. I support making sure that we move forward to defeat Russia in that program. But there should be no blank check on anything. We are $31 trillion in debt,” McCarthy said.

A minority of Republicans in the narrow majority who are resistant to U.S. foreign intervention have been critical of sending additional aid to Ukraine. Even among the Republicans who support continued military assistance, some have questioned nonmilitary economic aid.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee last week approved, along party lines, a resolution to audit U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

But rather than making moves to scale back U.S. military assistance in Ukraine, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) has repeatedly called on the Biden administration to send longer-range missiles and artillery to Ukraine.

Tags Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  4. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  5. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service 
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  8. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  9. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  10. CNN’s Wallace spars with Sanders after slamming companies
  11. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  12. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  13. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  14. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  15. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  16. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
  17. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  18. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
Load more

Video

See all Video