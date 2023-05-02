trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US presses parliament in Lebanon to elect president

by Julia Shapero - 05/02/23 1:22 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/02/23 1:22 PM ET
Lebanese President Michel Aoun delivers a speech to his supporters gathered outside the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

The U.S. urged Lebanon’s parliament to elect a new president on Monday, as the country marked six months without a head of state.

“The United States calls on Lebanon’s political leadership to move expeditiously to elect a president to unite the country and swiftly enact the reforms needed to rescue its economy from crisis,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“Lebanon’s leaders must not put their personal interests and ambitions above the interests of their country and people,” Miller added.

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun stepped down when his term ended in October. However, he has yet to be replaced amid divisions between an Iran-backed Hezbollah-led coalition and a Western- and Saudi-backed bloc.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian similarly called on the Lebanese parliament to speed up its election process last week during a visit to the small Mediterranean country.

“We will back any election and any agreement that is reached between parties in Lebanon regarding the electing of a president,” he said.

Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019 and has since remained in dire straits. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its pre-crisis value, and more than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to Human Rights Watch.

Tags Hossein Amirabdollahian Human Rights Watch Iran Lebanon Lebanon Matthew Miller Michel Aoun U.S. Department of State

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  6. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  7. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  8. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  9. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  10. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  11. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  14. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  15. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  16. Writers’ strike set to hit TV, movies hard: What you need to know
  17. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  18. Durbin slams Supreme Court’s response to ethics issues as ‘oblivious’   
Load more

Video

See all Video