Ukraine rejects Russia’s claim of Kremlin drone attack

A senior Ukrainian official on Wednesday rejected Russia’s claim that Ukraine sent drones to attack the Kremlin and assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Ukraine has fought “an exclusively defensive war” against Russia and does not target any areas inside Russian territory. He questioned the strategic purpose of such an attack against the Kremlin.

“This does not solve any military issue. But it gives [Russia] grounds to justify its attacks on civilians,” Podolyak said.

He said Moscow’s claims about the alleged drone attack are “predictable,” asserting that Russia is “clearly” planning for a “large-scale terrorist attack.”

The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian military and special forces disabled the drones electronically, adding no one was injured in their downing.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the Kremlin said.

Podolyak said Ukrainian officials are observing an increased number of “mishaps and incidents” happening throughout Russia and alleged that local forces were potentially responsible for the drones.

“The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerilla activities of local resistance forces. As you know, drones can be bought at any military store…,” Podolyak said. “The loss of power control over the country by Putin’s clan is obvious. But on the other hand, Russia has repeatedly talked about its total control over the air.”

The accusation from Russia comes as Ukraine has indicated it is close to mounting its expected spring counteroffensive to retake captured territory.