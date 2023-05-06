trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Anti-monarchy protesters arrested ahead of King Charles III coronation

by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 8:10 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 8:10 AM ET
Protesters hold placards with the message “Not my king” before Britain’s King Charles III arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Several anti-monarchy protesters were arrested Saturday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. 

The London Metropolitan Police tweeted that it arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance and three others on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage. The arrests came as part of what the Twitter account described as a “significant police operation.” 

The Alliance of European Republican Movements, which seeks to abolish monarchies throughout Europe, tweeted that the organizers of the “#notmyking” protest were being arrested. The group posted a video showing the leader of the anti-monarchy organization Republic, Graham Smith, being arrested. 

Arrested protesters were seen in another video that the alliance posted wearing yellow jackets and shirts saying “#NotMyKing.” A man in the video tried to question officers about why the protesters were being arrested, arguing that they were remaining peaceful. 

The group also posted a picture showing one protester smiling and raising his fist in the air as he appears to be arrested. 

Reuters reported that Republic had said it planned to conduct the largest protest against a British monarch in modern history, but London Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said officers would act if the protesters tried to “obstruct the enjoyment and celebration” of other people. 

The protesters argued that the monarchy should not continue to exist in a constitutional democracy and that it is expensive for the country. 

An officer told Reuters that three protesters were detained for carrying paint. Republic said five of its protesters were arrested, and hundreds of its signs were taken. 

Protesters mostly gathered near Trafalgar Square next to a statue of King Charles I, who was executed in the 17th century following the English Civil War, according to Reuters. England briefly became a republic after his death before returning to monarchy later that century under King Charles II. 

Polling has shown declining support for the monarchy in the United Kingdom, especially with King Charles being considerably less popular than Queen Elizabeth II, his mother who died last year after ruling for 70 years. 

A majority still support keeping the monarchy, but younger people especially said they were disinterested in the coronation, according to Reuters.

Tags anti-monarchy British Monarchy coronation King Charles III protesters

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  2. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  5. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  6. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  7. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  8. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  9. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  10. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  11. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  12. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  13. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  14. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  15. Jan. 6 rioter receives longest sentence yet for using pepper spray, chair to ...
  16. DeSantis signs bill giving governor-backed board power to upend Disney deals
  17. Biden says son ‘has done nothing wrong’ ahead of possible federal charges
  18. Five awkward questions that hang over the coronation of King Charles III 
Load more

Video

See all Video