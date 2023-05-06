Anti-monarchy protesters arrested ahead of King Charles III coronation

Several anti-monarchy protesters were arrested Saturday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The London Metropolitan Police tweeted that it arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance and three others on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage. The arrests came as part of what the Twitter account described as a “significant police operation.”

The Alliance of European Republican Movements, which seeks to abolish monarchies throughout Europe, tweeted that the organizers of the “#notmyking” protest were being arrested. The group posted a video showing the leader of the anti-monarchy organization Republic, Graham Smith, being arrested.

Arrested protesters were seen in another video that the alliance posted wearing yellow jackets and shirts saying “#NotMyKing.” A man in the video tried to question officers about why the protesters were being arrested, arguing that they were remaining peaceful.

The group also posted a picture showing one protester smiling and raising his fist in the air as he appears to be arrested.

Reuters reported that Republic had said it planned to conduct the largest protest against a British monarch in modern history, but London Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said officers would act if the protesters tried to “obstruct the enjoyment and celebration” of other people.

The protesters argued that the monarchy should not continue to exist in a constitutional democracy and that it is expensive for the country.

An officer told Reuters that three protesters were detained for carrying paint. Republic said five of its protesters were arrested, and hundreds of its signs were taken.

Protesters mostly gathered near Trafalgar Square next to a statue of King Charles I, who was executed in the 17th century following the English Civil War, according to Reuters. England briefly became a republic after his death before returning to monarchy later that century under King Charles II.

Polling has shown declining support for the monarchy in the United Kingdom, especially with King Charles being considerably less popular than Queen Elizabeth II, his mother who died last year after ruling for 70 years.

A majority still support keeping the monarchy, but younger people especially said they were disinterested in the coronation, according to Reuters.