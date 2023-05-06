Ukraine uses US-made air-defense system to intercept Russian ballistic missile

Ukraine used a U.S.-made air-defense system to intercept a Russian ballistic missile, the first known time that it has been able to block one of Russia’s modern missiles.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said in a Telegram post on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were able to take down a Kinzhal, or Kh-47, missile that a MiG-31K aircraft launched from Russia toward the Kyiv region. He said it happened during an attack that Moscow launched on Thursday night.

The missile was shot down using the American Patriot defense systems, the first time Ukraine was known to have used the systems.

The Kinzhal missile is one of the most advanced Russian weapons and has a range of 2,000 kilometers, according to the Russian military. It is difficult to intercept because it travels at 10 times the speed of sound.

It uses hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead to destroy heavily fortified targets including underground bunkers and mountain tunnels.

Ukraine first received the Patriot missiles last month after having noted its inability to intercept the Kinzhal missile with its available assets.

Germany and the Netherlands have also provided this air defense system to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers have also been trained on how to use the systems to lock onto a target on radar and fire at it. As many as 90 personnel are needed to operate and maintain each battery.

Oleshchuk said his daughter reassures neighbors of theirs that when they hear large explosions, they indicate that Ukrainian air defenses are working. He called on civilians to comfort their neighbors during difficult times.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov originally asked for the Patriot systems in August 2021, months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion the following February.

The successful intercept comes as Ukraine has signaled it is close to launching a counteroffensive to retake territory that Russia has captured during the war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.