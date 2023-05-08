trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine shoots down dozens of rockets over Kyiv in deadly attack

by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 8:18 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 8:18 AM ET
An apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
An apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia’s attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Ukraine says it has shot down dozens of drones over Kyiv, fending off the latest onslaught from Russia. 

Kyiv’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Telegram that Russia launched nearly 60 Iranian-made drones, 36 of which rained down on the capital. Ukraine shot down all of the rockets over Kyiv, but falling debris left damage. 

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry gave a slightly different figure, saying that 30 rockets targeted Kyiv specifically and that “35 of 35 russian drones were shot down.”

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram that five people in the capital were injured in the latest bout of attacks. Additional shelling elsewhere killed three civilians, the defense ministry reportedly said.

Russia has used such Iranian-made drones before, turning to Iran for military aid as it faces economic sanctions elsewhere. 

The attacks came as Ukraine marks a day of remembrance for World War II and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

“Unfortunately, evil has returned. Although now it is another aggressor, the goal is the same – enslavement or destruction,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has waged on for more than a year. Moscow last week claimed that it had stopped a Kyiv attack and assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, though Ukrainian officials rejected the allegations.

Tags drones russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  3. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  4. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  5. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  6. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  9. There’s only one way to fix gerrymandering (and it’s not through the courts)
  10. Officials identify suspect in Texas mall mass shooting
  11. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  12. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  13. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  14. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  15. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  16. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
  17. Texas mall shooter’s extremist social media posts under review, official says
  18. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
Load more

Video

See all Video