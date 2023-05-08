UN criticizes Taliban over public executions, lashings, stoning

The United Nations in a new report criticized the Taliban for public corporal punishment — including public executions, lashings and stonings — since taking power in Afghanistan and urged the practices cease.

A report from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan found that 334 people were publicly flogged in Afghanistan in the last six months alone. The punishment was issued for a number of offenses, including alcohol consumption, homosexuality, adultery and “running away from home.”

The report found that the floggings consisted of 30-39 lashes per person, though up to 100 lashes were reportedly used in some cases.

In February, a woman and a man were accused of adultery and stoned by a gathering of local residents, according to the report. In March, an accused kidnapper was reportedly killed and his body hung in a city center square.

“Corporal punishment, in addition to being a violation of international human rights law, has the potential to inflict serious physical and mental harm on those who are subject to it,” UNAMA writes.

The Taliban retook power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago, seizing Kabul as the U.S. withdrew from the country. Despite promises of a fairer regime and rights for women, the Taliban began carrying out such punishments after it gained control and has since tightened restrictions on women in the country.

The report also highlights that women who are publicly punished for their crimes, including moral crimes, may be “at increased risk of violence from their families and communities after the punishment, due to extreme levels of stigma towards women,” particularly those who are accused of extramarital relationships.

UNAMA called on Afghanistan’s leaders to limit the use of capital punishment to “only the ‘most serious crimes’” and never against children under 18, pregnant women or people with psycho-social or intellectual disabilities.