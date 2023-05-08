trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

UN criticizes Taliban over public executions, lashings, stoning

by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 8:42 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 8:42 AM ET
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. The U.N. said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an “unparalleled” violation of women's rights. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE – The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. The U.N. said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an “unparalleled” violation of women’s rights. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The United Nations in a new report criticized the Taliban for public corporal punishment — including public executions, lashings and stonings — since taking power in Afghanistan and urged the practices cease. 

A report from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan found that 334 people were publicly flogged in Afghanistan in the last six months alone. The punishment was issued for a number of offenses, including alcohol consumption, homosexuality, adultery and “running away from home.” 

The report found that the floggings consisted of 30-39 lashes per person, though up to 100 lashes were reportedly used in some cases. 

In February, a woman and a man were accused of adultery and stoned by a gathering of local residents, according to the report. In March, an accused kidnapper was reportedly killed and his body hung in a city center square. 

“Corporal punishment, in addition to being a violation of international human rights law, has the potential to inflict serious physical and mental harm on those who are subject to it,” UNAMA writes. 

The Taliban retook power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago, seizing Kabul as the U.S. withdrew from the country. Despite promises of a fairer regime and rights for women, the Taliban began carrying out such punishments after it gained control and has since tightened restrictions on women in the country.

The report also highlights that women who are publicly punished for their crimes, including moral crimes, may be “at increased risk of violence from their  families and communities after the punishment, due to extreme levels of stigma towards women,” particularly those who are accused of extramarital relationships. 

UNAMA called on Afghanistan’s leaders to limit the use of capital punishment to “only the ‘most serious crimes’” and never against children under 18, pregnant women or people with psycho-social or intellectual disabilities.

Tags Afghanistan corporal punishment Taliban United Nations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  3. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  4. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  5. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  6. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  9. Officials identify suspect in Texas mall mass shooting
  10. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  11. There’s only one way to fix gerrymandering (and it’s not through the courts)
  12. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  13. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  14. Texas mall shooter’s extremist social media posts under review, official says
  15. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  16. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
  17. Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at ...
  18. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
Load more

Video

See all Video