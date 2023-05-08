trending:

International

Mexico’s president blasts Florida’s new immigration bill as ‘immoral’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 9:50 PM ET
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the North America Summit
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took aim at Florida’s new immigration bill at a press conference Monday, calling the proposal “immoral.”

Politico reported Monday that López Obrador called Florida’s GOP-backed immigration bill “immoral” and “politicking.” The bill, which was approved by Florida lawmakers last week, granted $12 million to a Florida program that has previously been used to fly migrants from the state to Martha’s Vineyard, a move blasted by critics as inhumane.

“Why does [Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] have to take advantage of people’s pain, of migrants’ pain, of people’s need for political gain,” López Obrador said at a press conference, according to Politico. “This is immoral. This is politicking.”

“Now, I found out that the Florida governor — imagine, Florida, which is full of migrants — is taking repressive, inhumane measures against migrants in Florida because he wants to be a candidate,” he added.

If enacted, the bill would also prohibit funding for granting identification documents to undocumented immigrants, and it would invalidate drivers licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states when in Florida.

Leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) condemned the proposals last month, saying in a statement that the new moves were part of “Florida Republicans’ anti-immigrant agenda.”

“The recent policies implemented by the Republican-led Florida Legislature demonstrate Governor DeSantis’ preference for fearmongering, promoting racial profiling, and damaging Florida’s economy, rather than supporting the state’s Hispanic population in their time of need,” the statement read.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.

