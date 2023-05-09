trending:

International

Putin at Victory Day parade: West is driving ‘real war’ against Russia

by Julia Mueller - 05/09/23 8:09 AM ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Altai Territory Governor Viktor Tomenko during their meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin argued at his country’s Victory Day parade on Tuesday that the West is driving a “real war” against his nation.

“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said amid the celebrations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. “A real war has been unleashed against our motherland.”

Putin’s remarks echo his campaign to paint Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — now well into its second year — as a necessary action against perceived threats. Ukraine and other countries, however, deny there is such a threat. 

“Our heroic ancestors proved that there is nothing stronger, more powerful and more reliable than our unity. There is nothing in the world stronger than our love for the motherland,” the Russian leader said.

He also knocked “Western global elites,” according to Reuters, while Ukraine was hit with a new barrage of air strikes.

Moscow last week claimed that it had stopped a Ukrainian attack and assassination attempt against Putin’s residence at the Kremlin, though Ukrainian officials have rejected the allegations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced that his nation would celebrate “Europe Day” on Russia’s Victory Day, lauding European neighbors for their support for Kyiv since Moscow launched the invasion. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

