trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad

by Brad Dress - 05/10/23 4:43 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 05/10/23 4:43 PM ET
FILE - People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad, Russia's westernmost city, Friday, July 1, 2005. Poland's map authorities have advised the return to the historic name of Russia's neighbouring city and the administrative region of Kaliningrad, which is Krolewiec. The decision by a commission for geographic names abroad advising the reversal took effect this week, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev, File)
FILE – People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost city, Friday, July 1, 2005. Poland’s map authorities have advised the return to the historic name of Russia’s neighbouring city and the administrative region of Kaliningrad, which is Krolewiec. The decision by a commission for geographic names abroad advising the reversal took effect this week, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev, File)

The Kremlin on Wednesday furiously reacted to Poland’s decision to revert the name of the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Polish maps to a historical title, calling the move “madness” and evidence of Russophobia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the renaming of the Russian exclave city to the Polish historical name of Krolewiec demonstrated Poland’s “hatred of the Russians.”

“This is not even Russophobia any longer,” Peskov told reporters, according to Russian state-run outlet TASS. “These are processes that verge on madness that are taking place in Poland.”

The designation of Krolewiec will only be referred to as such on Polish maps, after a government commission recommended the change.

Kaliningrad, administered by Russian authorities, is sandwiched between Poland to the south and Lithuania to the north and east on the Baltic Sea.

Formerly known by the Germanic name of Köenigsberg, the city was inhabited by Prussians and Germans for centuries — and for a period of time by Poland — before it was ceded to the Soviet Union after World War II.

The Soviet Union renamed the city to Kaliningrad after Mikhail Kalinin, an original leader of the Bolshevik revolution in the early 20th Century, which brought communism to Russia and ultimately formed the Soviet federation.

The Polish government commission officially changed the name of Kaliningrad to Krolewiec on Tuesday. Polish authorities said Kalinin was responsible for the death of 21,000 Polish prisoners of war in 1940, and the name of Krolewiec is part of its cultural heritage.

Officials said names in general carry symbolic weight and called the Russian designation “an artificial baptism unrelated to either the city or the region.”

“The events related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine … make us take a different look at the issue of imposed names, which arouse great controversy and do not meet with acceptance in Poland,” the commission said, according to the Polish newspaper Rzecpospolita.

Dmitry Medvedev, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday ripped the change in a tweet, calling the authorities responsible for the decision “Polish Russophobes” and mocking the country’s history.

Poland, a NATO member, has donated weapons and munitions to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The country, led by Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, has been one of the most vocal in the western security alliance regarding efforts to provide more advanced weaponry to Kyiv.

Political tensions have soared between Poland and Russia during the war. On Tuesday, Polish protesters physically prevented the Russian Ambassador to Poland from visiting a cemetery with fallen Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on Victory Day, a huge day of celebration in Russia commemorating the nation’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Tags Andrzej Duda Bolshevik revolution Dmitry Peskov Kaliningrad Kremlin Mikhail Kalinin Poland Russia Rzecpospolita TASS Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  3. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  4. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  5. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  6. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  7. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  8. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  9. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  10. Tuberville's office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  11. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  12. House GOP digs in on Biden family dealings without directly connecting president
  13. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  14. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  15. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  16. Defiant Santos says he won’t resign amid criminal indictment
  17. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  18. Here’s what Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals have said about the E. Jean Carroll ...
Load more

Video

See all Video