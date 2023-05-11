trending:

International

Zelensky: Ukraine military needs more time for counteroffensive

by Jared Gans - 05/11/23 9:27 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media at joint press conference with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob and Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during Bucha Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military needs more time to prepare for an expected counteroffensive to retake territory that Russian forces have captured. 

Zelensky told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday that launching a counteroffensive now would be “unacceptable” because too many lives would be lost. He said the counteroffensive would be successful at this time, but Ukraine would “lose a lot of people.” 

“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelensky said. “In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.” 

Ukraine has been receiving training and advanced weapons from its Western allies in anticipation of the counteroffensive. 

The war between Russia and Ukraine has essentially remained a stalemate for months with neither side gaining much ground after Ukraine retook thousands of kilometers of captured territory last summer. But Ukraine will be looking to retake the land that Russia annexed in the Donbas region and potentially the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. 

The United Kingdom said on Thursday that it sent long-range cruise missiles, called Storm Shadow missiles, to Ukraine. The missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers or 150 miles and would allow Ukraine to target areas behind the front lines like Crimea. 

Outlets reported that Ukraine pledged to not use the weapons to target locations in Russia itself. 

The private Wagner military group, which has been helping the Russian military in the fighting, claimed that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was “in full swing” after Ukrainian forces advanced 2 kilometers in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen intense fighting for months. 

But a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command East said the advancements were not part of a “grand counteroffensive” but is a “harbinger” of additional attacks to come. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

