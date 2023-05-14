trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia says two of its commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 5:25 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 5:25 PM ET

Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that two top Russian commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Sunday that commanders Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov and Colonel Yevgeny Brovko were killed during fighting in Donetsk, a region in eastern Ukraine. Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Sunday that Makarov was “seriously wounded” and died when evacuating the battle, according to TASS.

“Commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, personally led the battle while on the front line. Two enemy attacks were repelled, and the soldiers of the brigade destroyed three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, and two armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Konashenkov said.

“During the battle to repel one of the attacks, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko heroically died after receiving multiple shrapnel wounds,” Konashenkov added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine will not attack Russian territory in a planned counteroffensive this spring, instead saying that it aims to free occupied territory in his country. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky responded to speculation that Ukraine may target Russian territory.

“We don’t attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory,” Zelensky told reporters. “We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia).”

Tags Igor Konashenkov Olaf Scholz russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  3. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  4. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  5. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  6. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  7. ‘CNN went in the tank’ to get Trump to agree on town hall, Christie says
  8. Here’s what could happen to the military if the US defaults on its debt
  9. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  10. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  11. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  12. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  13. Nikki Haley: GOP president can’t institute national abortion ban
  14. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  15. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  16. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  17. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  18. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
Load more

Video

See all Video