Russia says two of its commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine

Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that two top Russian commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Sunday that commanders Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov and Colonel Yevgeny Brovko were killed during fighting in Donetsk, a region in eastern Ukraine. Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Sunday that Makarov was “seriously wounded” and died when evacuating the battle, according to TASS.

“Commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, personally led the battle while on the front line. Two enemy attacks were repelled, and the soldiers of the brigade destroyed three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, and two armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Konashenkov said.

“During the battle to repel one of the attacks, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko heroically died after receiving multiple shrapnel wounds,” Konashenkov added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine will not attack Russian territory in a planned counteroffensive this spring, instead saying that it aims to free occupied territory in his country. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky responded to speculation that Ukraine may target Russian territory.

“We don’t attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory,” Zelensky told reporters. “We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia).”