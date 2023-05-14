Zelensky makes surprise visit with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Paris on Sunday to meet with French President Emanuel Macron.

“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing,” Zelensky said on Sunday.

France sent a plane to Germany, where Zelensky had been earlier in the day as part of a multi-stop tour through Europe, to pick up the Ukrainian president, according to the Associated Press — and the pair of leaders met at the French presidential palace.

Zelensky said he’d meet with his “friend Emanuel” to “talk through the most important points of bilateral relations.” Macron’s office reportedly said they’ll go over Ukraine’s needs as it fends off Russia’s invasion, now more than a year on, and discuss the long-term and peace in Europe.

The meeting comes a week after a French reporter was killed by a rocket attack near the city of Bakhmut while in Ukraine to cover the war.

Zelensky was in Berlin earlier on Sunday for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Today, Germany is second only to the United States in terms of aid. This is very powerful,” Zelensky said, per his office.

“Russia’s war of aggression has brought the EU and Ukraine closer than ever before. Our story will continue together,” Scholz said.