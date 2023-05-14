Turkey’s much watched election heading towards runoff

The closely watched presidential election in Turkey is headed toward a runoff as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries for reelection.

Erdogan was leading with 49.49 percent of the vote against his top challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with 44.79 percent, according to CNN, with 91.93 percent of the votes tallied. If neither candidate clinches the majority, the country’s race will go into a runoff.

A runoff would take place in two weeks to determine whether Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, or Kilicdaroglu, who has promised a more democratic vision for the country, takes the leadership seat.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round. … If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” Erdogan said early Monday, noting that votes from Turkish citizens living abroad still need to be tallied. He garnered 60% of the overseas vote in 2018.

The outcome of the election will determine who leads the key NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia, bordering Syria and Iran.

The Associated Press contributed.