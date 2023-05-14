trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Thai opposition victory may mean end of military rule

by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 9:49 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 9:49 PM ET
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, leaves after a general election campaign in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, March 25, 2023. Voters disaffected by nine years of plodding rule by a coup-making army general are expected to deliver a strong mandate for change in Thailand's general election Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, leaves after a general election campaign in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, March 25, 2023. Voters disaffected by nine years of plodding rule by a coup-making army general are expected to deliver a strong mandate for change in Thailand’s general election Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Opposition parties in Thailand took the win in Sunday’s general election with nearly all votes counted, paving the way for the possible end of the military-backed government.

The Move Forward Party came in the lead, followed by the Pheu Thai Party, with 99 percent of votes counted, according to Reuters, marking a moment of change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha came to power in a 2014 coup.

The winner, though, isn’t guaranteed to form the new government. A joint session of the 500-seat House of Representatives will be held with the 250-member Senate in July to select the new prime minister, a process widely seen as undemocratic because the Senators were appointed by the military rather than elected but vote along with Sunday’s winning lawmakers.

Prayuth faced criticism over the country’s economy and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prayuth’s governments have also slapped down democratic reforms and prosecuted activists.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai had both campaigned for reform of the military and the monarchy. 

The Associated Press contributed. 

Tags military rule opposition victory Thailand

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  3. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  4. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  5. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  6. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  7. ‘CNN went in the tank’ to get Trump to agree on town hall, Christie says
  8. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  9. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  10. Here’s what could happen to the military if the US defaults on its debt
  11. Trump says he’ll bring back Michael Flynn if he wins in 2024: ‘He’s some ...
  12. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  13. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  14. Russia says two of its commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine
  15. Turkey’s much watched election heading towards runoff
  16. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  17. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  18. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
Load more

Video

See all Video