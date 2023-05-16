trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Former US Embassy employee charged with conspiracy in Russia: state news agency

by Julia Shapero - 05/16/23 8:18 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/16/23 8:18 AM ET
FILE A general view of the pre-trial detention center “Lefortovo” in Moscow on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000. Russia’s security service has arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges. At a hearing Thursday, March 30, 2023, a Moscow court quickly ruled that Evan Gershkovich would be kept behind bars pending the…

A former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Russia has been arrested and charged with conspiracy, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Robert Shonov was reportedly detained in Vladivostok and charged with “collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or international or foreign organization,” TASS reported.

Shonov, who faces up to eight years in prison on the charges, was taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention center.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since March, is also currently being held at Lefortovo, according to The New York Times.

The State Department officially labeled Gershkovich as wrongfully detained last month, as both the Biden administration and the Wall Street Journal have rejected the claims that the reporter was spying.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan also spent time in Lefortovo ahead of his 2020 trial, where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges, the Times reported. Whelan, who is also considered wrongfully detained, has spent more than four years detained in Russia.

Tags Americans detained abroad Paul Whelan Robert Shonov russia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators: Trump’s legal problems won’t stop him from winning ...
  2. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  3. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  4. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  5. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  6. At least 4 dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police
  7. Five things to know about where debt ceiling talks stand
  8. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  9. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  10. How the pandemic turned Florida red
  11. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  12. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  13. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
  14. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  15. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  16. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  17. The Memo: Nonexistent ‘border surge’ scrambles immigration politics 
  18. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
Load more

Video

See all Video