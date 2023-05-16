trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US condemns arrest of former US Embassy employee in Russia

by Stephen Neukam - 05/16/23 3:06 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/16/23 3:06 PM ET
Getty Images
The flag of the Russian Federation.

The U.S. is blasting the arrest of a former employee of its embassy in Russia, saying conspiracy charges against the man are “wholly without merit.”

Robert Shonov was detained in Vladivostok, a city on the southeastern coast of Russia, and charged with “collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or international or foreign organization,” according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Shonov is a Russian national, according to the State Department, who worked for the U.S. Consulate General in the city for more than 25 years. The State Department said that after Russia ordered in 2021 that all local staff to the U.S. Mission be terminated, Shonov was employed by a private company that provided services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, saying it was in “strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations.”

“Mr. Shonov’s only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “His being targeted under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens.”

Shonov is facing up to eight years in prison and was taken to Russia’s Lefortovo detention center. It is the same detention center where Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in Russia in March and who has been labeled as “wrongfully detained” by the U.S., is reportedly being held, according to The New York Times.

Gershkovich was accused of spying, claims that both the White House and the Journal have resolutely rejected.

Tags Moscow russia US embassy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis, Trump endorsement fight takes bizarre turn
  2. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  3. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  4. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  5. Fox News, Dominion deny Tucker Carlson ouster a condition of settlement
  6. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will move to impeach US attorney for DC
  8. CNN’s Tapper lauded by right, blasted by left for Durham report remarks
  9. ​​Democrats reintroduce Supreme Court expansion legislation
  10. Obama says leaving White House helped his marriage
  11. Jeffries says work requirements are a ‘nonstarter’ in debt ceiling fight
  12. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  13. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  14. Trump town hall slurs against E. Jean Carroll ‘definitely ...
  15. California Democrat moves to force vote on Santos expulsion
  16. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  17. Fetterman floats work requirements for bailed-out bank executives
  18. Biden ‘re-evaluating,’ may cut Asia trip short
Load more

Video

See all Video