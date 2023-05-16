trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin, Zelensky to host ‘African leaders peace mission,’ South Africa president says

by Jared Gans - 05/16/23 4:01 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/16/23 4:01 PM ET
Greg Nash/Associated Press
This split image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have separately agreed to host an “African leaders peace mission” to try to reach a deal to end the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Putin and Zelensky by phone over the weekend, and they agreed to participate in meetings with leaders from six African countries in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively. He said he would join the leaders of Egypt, Zambia, Senegal, Congo and Uganda as part of the delegation to Russia and Ukraine. 

“Principal to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in the Ukraine,” Ramaphosa said. 

He did not state what timeframe or parameters the talks would have, but he said the two leaders authorized him to start “preparations” for them. 

He said United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has been briefed on the plan and “welcomed” the proposal. 

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the United States would “welcome” any “credible” peace proposal, even if a third party proposes it. He said the proposal must have support from Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. 

“We would support any third-party peace proposal, as long as it can be seen as credible, enforceable and sustainable,” he said at a press briefing. 

South Africa, Congo, Senegal and Uganda abstained from a vote in the U.N. from last year to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Egypt and Zambia voted for it.

South Africa has also been grappling with how to deal with an international arrest warrant issued earlier this year for Putin, who was supposed to attend a BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

The news of the African peace mission comes as Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 missiles, including six hypersonic missiles, that were aimed at Kyiv on Tuesday. 

Ukraine is also expected to launch a counteroffensive soon to take back territory that Russia has captured during the war. Zelensky said earlier this month that the offensive would be delayed to give the Ukrainian military more time to prepare and gain additional equipment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Antonio Guterres Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa John Kirby peace proposal Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy credits Biden with changing ‘scope’ of debt ceiling talks
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will move to impeach US attorney for DC
  3. DeSantis, Trump endorsement fight takes bizarre turn
  4. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  5. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  6. Fox News, Dominion deny Tucker Carlson ouster a condition of settlement
  7. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  8. CNN’s Tapper lauded by right, blasted by left for Durham report remarks
  9. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  10. Obama says leaving White House helped his marriage
  11. California Democrat moves to force vote on Santos expulsion
  12. ​​Democrats reintroduce Supreme Court expansion legislation
  13. Trump town hall slurs against E. Jean Carroll ‘definitely ...
  14. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  15. Jeffries says work requirements are a ‘nonstarter’ in debt ceiling fight
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  18. Fetterman floats work requirements for bailed-out bank executives
Load more

Video

See all Video