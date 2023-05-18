trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine says 29 of 30 Russian missiles shot down

by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 9:01 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 9:01 AM ET
An apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
An apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia’s attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Ukraine said it shot down all but one of the 30 cruise missiles Russia fired at it overnight on Thursday, with one person dying and two others injured after a missile hit an industrial building.

Ukrainian officials said the one missile that got through its air defense system hit the building in the southern region of Odesa.

The Ukrainian military said the missiles were launched from sea, air and land, with debris from missiles that were struck by defense systems causing fires in the eastern part of Kyiv, the capital city. No casualties were reported from the debris.

Ukraine also said two Iranian-made attack drones were shot down.

The missile attack Thursday follows Tuesday’s strikes, when the Ukrainian military said Russia launched 18 missiles at numerous parts of the country. All 18 were destroyed, according to the military.

The Russian offensive comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky completed a trip to visit European allies earlier this week. During the visits, he secured commitments for more military assistance, including missile defense systems. 

Germany committed to an assistance package of more than $3 billion to Ukraine, which includes tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Zelensky also stopped in the U.K., where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed to providing Ukraine with hundreds of more air defense missiles and attack drones. He also visited Italy and France.

The attack also came as China’s special envoy to Ukraine met with Zelensky and the country’s top diplomat in Kyiv this week, as China attempted to broker a peace deal in the war. The effort appears to have led to no breakthrough.

Tags Rishi Sunak russia Russian missiles ukraine Ukrainian war Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  7. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  8. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  9. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  10. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  13. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  14. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  17. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  18. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
Load more

Video

See all Video