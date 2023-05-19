trending:

International

Zelensky to make in-person visit to G-7

by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 7:37 AM ET
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 20, 2023. China said Thursday, May 18, 2023 its special envoy met with Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv earlier this week. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
FILE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 20, 2023. China said Thursday, May 18, 2023 its special envoy met with Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv earlier this week. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to make an in-person appearance at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Japan this weekend, according to media reports.

The visit comes amid Zelensky’s latest diplomatic push to shore up support ahead of Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive. The Ukrainian president landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday to join a summit of Arab leaders, following a swing through several European capitals.

“Very important things will be decided there,” Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said of the three-day G-7 summit in Hiroshima, according to CNN.

“Therefore the physical presence of our president is absolutely important – to defend our interests, to explain, to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place in our country,” he added.

Zelensky’s expected visit comes as the U.S. plans to unveil a “substantial” sanctions package against Russia at the summit on Friday, aimed at targeting Russian sanctions evasion and sectors of the Russian economy “key to its military-industrial complex.”

