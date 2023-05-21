trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Sunak says China is the ‘biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/21/23 4:48 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/21/23 4:48 PM ET
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called China the “biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity” at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday. 

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity,” Sunak told reporters at the end of the summit, saying the country is “increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” according to Politico. 

While he stopped short of calling for a “de-coupling” of China and the West, Sunak added that he’ll support the “de-risking” of tension between China and other countries, Politico reported. 

Sunak stepped into his role as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party in the process and replacing former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned from her role after spending 45 days in office. 

“We will work together as the G7 and other countries to make sure that we can de-risk ourselves and the vulnerability of supply chains that we have seen from China, take the steps necessary to protect ourselves against hostile investment and do so in a way that doesn’t damage each other,” Sunak added. 

Sunak’s remarks come a day after G7 leaders have urged China to pressure Russia to end its war with neighboring Ukraine. 

February marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides, and the displacement of over 8.2 million Ukrainian citizens.

“We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” the leaders wrote in their joint statement. “We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine.” 

Relations between Russia and China have gotten closer recently, as tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened over the years. U.S. officials earlier this year raised concerns that China could give Russia lethal aid during the war. 

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the G7 member countries of interfering with Chinese internal affairs. 

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has made serious démarches to the summit’s host Japan and other parties concerned,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Tags China G7 G7 summit Great Britain Liz Truss Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak Russia Ukraine United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  8. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  9. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  10. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  11. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  12. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  13. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
  14. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  15. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  16. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  17. Senate Democrat calls potential for debt default a ‘manufactured crisis’
  18. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
Load more

Video

See all Video