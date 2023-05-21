Sunak says China is the ‘biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called China the “biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity” at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity,” Sunak told reporters at the end of the summit, saying the country is “increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” according to Politico.

While he stopped short of calling for a “de-coupling” of China and the West, Sunak added that he’ll support the “de-risking” of tension between China and other countries, Politico reported.

Sunak stepped into his role as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party in the process and replacing former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned from her role after spending 45 days in office.

“We will work together as the G7 and other countries to make sure that we can de-risk ourselves and the vulnerability of supply chains that we have seen from China, take the steps necessary to protect ourselves against hostile investment and do so in a way that doesn’t damage each other,” Sunak added.

Sunak’s remarks come a day after G7 leaders have urged China to pressure Russia to end its war with neighboring Ukraine.

February marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides, and the displacement of over 8.2 million Ukrainian citizens.

“We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” the leaders wrote in their joint statement. “We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine.”

Relations between Russia and China have gotten closer recently, as tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened over the years. U.S. officials earlier this year raised concerns that China could give Russia lethal aid during the war.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the G7 member countries of interfering with Chinese internal affairs.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has made serious démarches to the summit’s host Japan and other parties concerned,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.