trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Germany investigating alleged poisoning of anti-Putin activists in Berlin: report

by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 6:12 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 6:12 PM ET
A person on a bicycle drives on the deserted Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate during a rainy day in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German police are investigating the alleged poisoning of two anti-Putin activists in Berlin, according to media reports.

Police told Reuters that they have opened an investigation, after two activists who attended a conference in the German capital in late April reported health problems.

Both attended the event held by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon and prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian investigative media group Agentstvo. The outlet first reported on the alleged poisonings earlier this week.

One of the affected participants was Natalia Arno, the president of the Free Russia Foundation. She said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it is suspected that she was poisoned, potentially with a nerve agent.

A Russian journalist was also treated for health problems at the Charité hospital in Berlin, after attending the conference, Agentstvo reported.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was treated at the same hospital in 2020, after he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Tags alexei navalny Berlin Germany Mikhail Khodorkovsky Mikhail Khodorkovsky Natalia Arno russia Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  8. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  9. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  10. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  11. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  12. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  13. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  14. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  15. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  16. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  17. Senate Democrat calls potential for debt default a ‘manufactured crisis’
  18. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video