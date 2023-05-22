Paul Whelan ‘positive and confident’ that ‘wheels are turning’ for release

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan says he’s optimistic the process is moving forward for his release from Russia, where he’s been detained on espionage charges for more than four years.

“I remain positive and confident on a daily basis that the wheels are turning. I just wish they would turn a little bit more quickly,” Whelan said in an interview with CNN from his prison camp.

He told the outlet an “extreme worry” is being left behind again after a prisoner exchange last year swapped Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been imprisoned for months on drug possession charges, did not include him.

Recently attention has been turned to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has also been detained by Moscow.

“I have been told that I won’t be left behind, and I have been told that although Evan’s case is a priority, mine is also a priority, and people are cognizant of the fact that this is having an extremely negative impact on me and my family. And I’m told that the government is working tirelessly to get me out of here and to get me home so they can then focus effort on Evan and his case,” Whelan, who the U.S. labels as one of several wrongfully detained prisoners in Russia, told CNN.

“I feel that my life shouldn’t be considered less valuable or important than others who have been previously traded. And I think there are people in D.C. that feel the same way, and they’re moving towards a compromise and resolution to this as quickly as they can,” he said.

Whelan has been detained in Russia since 2018 and has denied all charges.