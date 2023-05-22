Russia likely creating ‘elite’ attack aviation group to operate over Ukraine: British intelligence

The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry says Russian forces are likely to create an “elite” aviation group to operate in Ukraine as part of its war against the neighboring country.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said that the aviation group, referred to as “Shtorm,” will likely consist of at least one unit of Su-24 FENCER and Su-34 FULLBACK fighter-bombers and a unit of attack helicopters.

“The mix of aircraft types suggests the group will have a primary role of ground attack missions,” the ministry said.

British intelligence also cited Russian media reports which suggest that Russia’s own ministry of defense is aiming to “attract highly skilled and motivated pilots by offering large pay incentives and opening recruitment to retired aviators.”

The group’s creation, the intelligence update said, highlights Russia’s unfavorable assessment of its regular air force squadrons.

February marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides and the displacement of over 8.2 million Ukrainian citizens.