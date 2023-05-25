trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Iran shows off new ballistic missile

by Julia Shapero - 05/25/23 10:01 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/25/23 10:01 AM ET

Iran on Thursday unveiled a ballistic missile that reportedly can strike targets within 2,000 kilometers, or 1,240 miles, according to media reports.

Officials showed off the Khorramshahr-4 — which can allegedly carry a 3,300-pound warhead — to journalists in Tehran, The Associated Press reported. They also released undated footage of what they said was a successful launch of the missile.

“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, according to Reuters.

The missile is reportedly named Kheibar, referring to a Jewish fortress conquered by Muslims in the seventh century. 

Tensions with Israel appeared to be top of mind at Thursday’s missile display, which also featured a miniature example of the Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, AP reported.

A top Israeli general raised the prospect of “action” against Iran earlier in the week, amid reports Tehran is building a nuclear facility deep underground in the Zagros Mountains.

“Iran has advanced with uranium enrichment further than ever before. … There are negative developments on the horizon that could bring about [military] action,” Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Tags ballistic missiles Iran Iran-Israeli tensions

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Supreme Court curbs EPA power to protect some wetlands
  8. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  9. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  10. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  11. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  12. Iran shows off new ballistic missile
  13. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  14. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  15. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  16. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  17. GOP lawmaker demands Maxwell Frost remarks on ‘bigoted logic’ be taken down
  18. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video