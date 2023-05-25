Iran shows off new ballistic missile

Iran on Thursday unveiled a ballistic missile that reportedly can strike targets within 2,000 kilometers, or 1,240 miles, according to media reports.

Officials showed off the Khorramshahr-4 — which can allegedly carry a 3,300-pound warhead — to journalists in Tehran, The Associated Press reported. They also released undated footage of what they said was a successful launch of the missile.

“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, according to Reuters.

The missile is reportedly named Kheibar, referring to a Jewish fortress conquered by Muslims in the seventh century.

Tensions with Israel appeared to be top of mind at Thursday’s missile display, which also featured a miniature example of the Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, AP reported.

A top Israeli general raised the prospect of “action” against Iran earlier in the week, amid reports Tehran is building a nuclear facility deep underground in the Zagros Mountains.

“Iran has advanced with uranium enrichment further than ever before. … There are negative developments on the horizon that could bring about [military] action,” Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Tuesday, according to Reuters.