At least two killed, 23 injured in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian clinic

At least two people were killed and 23 others were injured in a Russian missile strike on a medical building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional governor said Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the missile attack on a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic as “another crime against humanity.”

“Only an evil state can fight against clinics,” he said on Twitter. “There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure [Russian] terror.”

“Russia has chosen the path of evil of its own will, and it will not abandon this path by itself,” Zelensky added. “We must defeat terror and we will do it. Ukraine and the entire free world together.”

Area Gov. Serhiy Lysak said in a post on Telegram that a 69-year-old man died in the attack and another man’s body had been found in the rubble of the veterinary clinic.

At least two young children, 3 and 6 years old, were among the injured, he added.