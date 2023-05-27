trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine closer to launching counteroffensive, officials hint: ‘Time to get back what’s ours’

by Julia Shapero - 05/27/23 6:41 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/27/23 6:41 PM ET
Ukrainian soldiers on a tank look on as they ride along the road towards their positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Top Ukrainian officials hinted on Saturday that the country may be nearing the launch of its long-awaited counteroffensive.

“It’s time to get back what’s ours,” Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a Telegram post on Saturday, accompanied by a video of Ukrainian troops who appeared to be preparing for battle.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, also said in an interview with the BBC that Kyiv is looking at when to launch its counteroffensive to “have the best result at that point of the war,” noting that it could potentially begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week.”

“We are always ready,” Danilov added, when asked if Ukrainian forces were prepared for the counteroffensive. “The same as we were ready to defend our country at any time. And it is not a question of time.”

Ukraine had previously signaled that it was preparing to launch the offensive before pumping on the brakes.

“Preparations are being finalized,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in late April, adding that Kyiv was “mostly ready” for the offensive.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early May that the military needed more time to prepare, adding that it would be “unacceptable” to start the counteroffensive at the time because Ukraine would “lose a lot of people.”

“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelensky said. “In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.”

Tags Oleksii Reznikov Oleksiy Danilov russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine counteroffensive Valerii Zaluzhnyi Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. McHenry: ‘Big, thorny issues remain’ in debt ceiling talks
  2. Texas House votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton
  3. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  4. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  5. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  6. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  7. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  8. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  9. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  10. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes more election bills from GOP-controlled legislature
  11. DeSantis image suffers dent after rocky Twitter launch
  12. Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations
  13. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  14. Trump throws support behind Texas AG, calls impeachment vote an ‘unfair ...
  15. California Democrats take convention stage amid turmoil over Feinstein
  16. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  17. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  18. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video