1 killed in ‘most massive’ Russian drone attack on Kyiv

by TheHill.com - 05/28/23 9:32 AM ET
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. The White House on Monday, May 15, 2023, said that Russia is looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Tehran. “Iran also continues to provide Russia with one-way attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Since August, Iran has provided Russia with more than 400 UAVs primarily of the Shahed variety,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
At least one person was killed Saturday night in the “most massive” Russian drone attack on Kyiv since the start of the war as the city prepared to celebrate its founding.

Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official, said Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in the “most massive attack” on the city, which lasted more than five hours, The Associated Press reported.  A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after debris fell on a nonresidential building and sparked a fire, the AP noted.

The news service also reported that Ukraine’s Air Force said that a record-breaking number of Shahed drones were launched across the country. The nation’s air force also noted that 52 out of the 54 drones launched were shot down by air defense systems.

Ukrainian air defenses have been bolstered by Western-supplied systems, including U.S.-made Patriot defense systems. Ukraine used the Patriot systems for the first time earlier this month to intercept a Russian ballistic missile.

Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were also killed in the northeastern Kharkiv province in two separate shelling attacks on Saturday, the AP added. The AP also reported that Ukrainian officials said that the timing of the attacks, which came hours before the founding of the city is celebrated on Kyiv Day on Sunday, was not coincidental.

“Today, the enemy decided to ‘congratulate’ the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” Popko also wrote on Telegram.

“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s chief presidential aide, said on Telegram.

