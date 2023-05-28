US, Saudi Arabia call for Sudan cease-fire to be extended

U.S. officials and their Saudi Arabian counterparts have called for an extended ceasefire between military factions in Sudan.

In their joint statement, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia called for the ​​Sudanese military government and its rival, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to extend their current ceasefire which is set to expire Monday night.

The U.S. and Saudis brokered a week-long ceasefire agreement with the Sudanese army and RSF last week, as the two sides have been battling for control of the country since mid-April.

“While imperfect, an extension nonetheless will facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people,” the statement said, also urging the Sudanese government and RSF to continue negotiations and reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

In a separate statement, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia both accused the military sides of violating the cease-fire, saying that these violations “significantly impeded delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services.”

The statement also mentioned the recent airstrikes launched by the Sudanese military, one conducted on Saturday that resulted in the deaths of two people in the capital of Khartoum, and the RSF’s continued effort to occupy civilian homes, private businesses, and public buildings.

“Both parties have told facilitators their goal is de-escalation to facilitate humanitarian assistance and essential repairs, yet both parties are posturing for further escalation,” the statement said.

This comes as the recent string of fighting between the two military factions occurred in Khartoum and other parts of the country.

It’s been two years since Sudanese military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo led a coup to overthrow the Western-backed government of then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The conflict has resulted in the death of hundreds of people, wounded thousands, and almost led to the collapse of the country.

According to the United Nations (UN) migration agency, the conflict also forced nearly 1.4 million people out of their homes to safer areas inside Sudan, or to neighboring nations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report