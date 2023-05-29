trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky lauds Americans ‘defending the freedom’ in Memorial Day message 

by Julia Mueller - 05/29/23 2:44 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/29/23 2:44 PM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference at the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.
AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, Pool
File – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference at the Group of Seven nations’ meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday released a video message lauding Americans working to defend freedom, marking America’s Memorial Day holiday as Ukrainian forces battle against Russia’s latest gains in the country’s east.

“On behalf of all Ukrainians, I would like to honor the courage and self sacrifice of all Americans who stood in defense and keep defending the freedom. Your freedom stood thanks to those who fought for it. Our freedom will stand thanks to those who are fighting for it,” Zelensky said in a message he shared on Twitter.

“We Ukrainians will always be grateful to the U.S. and every American for an extraordinary support which helps us confine the Russian tyranny to the losers,” he added. 

“My special gratitude on this Memorial Day goes to all Americans of different times, sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters … who were destined to show to the world that freedom will always shine bright on the hill.”

Russia reportedly battered Kyiv with strikes over the weekend as Ukraine hints at an anticipated counteroffensive against its gains in eastern territory.

President Biden on Monday also gave a Memorial Day speech, addressing a crowd at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, lauding American troops’ sacrifices and honoring fallen soldiers.

“Throughout the annals of history, our troops have fought for our democracy and, if necessary, died for it,” Biden said, adding that he sees that evidenced “in the strength of our NATO Alliance, built from the bonds that we forever forged in the fires of two World Wars.”

Tags Joe Biden memorial day russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  2. Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic ...
  3. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  4. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  5. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  6. Wagner founder scores bloody political victory in Bakhmut 
  7. DeSantis blasts debt ceiling deal he says leaves US ‘careening toward ...
  8. Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
  9. Cruz pans McCarthy’s claim debt deal has nothing for Dems: ‘There are $4 ...
  10. WSJ: DeSantis would benefit from a little humor
  11. Debt deal text released as leaders corral votes 
  12. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  13. Biden appeals to grieving families with late son Beau’s story in Memorial Day ...
  14. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  15. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  16. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
  17. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  18. How White House and GOP leaders are working to sell the budget deal
Load more

Video

See all Video