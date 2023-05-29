Zelensky lauds Americans ‘defending the freedom’ in Memorial Day message 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday released a video message lauding Americans working to defend freedom, marking America’s Memorial Day holiday as Ukrainian forces battle against Russia’s latest gains in the country’s east.

“On behalf of all Ukrainians, I would like to honor the courage and self sacrifice of all Americans who stood in defense and keep defending the freedom. Your freedom stood thanks to those who fought for it. Our freedom will stand thanks to those who are fighting for it,” Zelensky said in a message he shared on Twitter.

“We Ukrainians will always be grateful to the U.S. and every American for an extraordinary support which helps us confine the Russian tyranny to the losers,” he added.

“My special gratitude on this Memorial Day goes to all Americans of different times, sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters … who were destined to show to the world that freedom will always shine bright on the hill.”

Russia reportedly battered Kyiv with strikes over the weekend as Ukraine hints at an anticipated counteroffensive against its gains in eastern territory.

President Biden on Monday also gave a Memorial Day speech, addressing a crowd at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, lauding American troops’ sacrifices and honoring fallen soldiers.

“Throughout the annals of history, our troops have fought for our democracy and, if necessary, died for it,” Biden said, adding that he sees that evidenced “in the strength of our NATO Alliance, built from the bonds that we forever forged in the fires of two World Wars.”