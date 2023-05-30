trending:

International

Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack that damaged Moscow buildings 

by Lauren Sforza - 05/30/23 7:44 AM ET
An investigator inspects a damage after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed there had been a drone attack that he said caused "insignificant" damage.
Associated Press photo
Russia is blaming Ukraine for a drone attack Tuesday morning that damaged buildings in Moscow just days after Russian forces launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

The Russian defense ministry said in a post on Telegram that all eight of the drones were intercepted, including five that were shot down and three others whose systems were jammed, causing them to go off course. The defense ministry also called the drones a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” 

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with NBC News that Ukraine “has nothing directly to do” with the attacks on Moscow, adding he was “pleased to observe and predict an increase in the number of attacks.” 

The office of the Russian prosecutor general said three residential buildings in Moscow were damaged.  

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that two people required medical attention as a result of the attacks, but they did not need to be hospitalized. He said the attacks caused minor damage to the buildings, and the residents of two high-story buildings were evacuated.  

The Associated Press reported residents in the area heard explosions before dawn Tuesday. The news service also noted police were seen carrying away drone debris, and windows were shattered in some areas.  

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters the defense ministry “acted well” in response to the attack, The New York Times reported.  

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv on Saturday night that left at least one person dead. Ukraine was reportedly able to shoot down 52 out of the 54 drones launched on its capital during the attack.  

Updated at 7:48 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

