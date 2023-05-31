trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea admits spy satellite launch failure

by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 7:46 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 7:46 AM ET
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea launched a purported rocket Wednesday, a day after the country announced a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit, South Korea's military said.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea launched a purported rocket Wednesday, a day after the country announced a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit, South Korea’s military said.

North Korea says it attempted and failed to launch a spy satellite shortly after it vowed to launch a reconnaissance satellite to monitor what it called “reckless” military exercises by the United States with South Korea.

North Korean state-run media outlet KCNA reported that a military spy satellite named “Malligyong-1” was launched while attached to the carrier rocket called “Chollima-1.” The outlet reported that the carrier rocket fell into the West Sea of Korea after “losing thrust” from the engine during the second-stage of the launch.

A spokesperson for the National Aerospace Development Administration said that the launch failed due to the “low reliability and stability” of the new engine system of the Chollima-1 as well as the “unstable character of the fuel used,” according to KCNA. The agency also vowed to launch the satellite again once the issues are solved.

“The NADA said that it would thoroughly investigate the serious defects revealed in the satellite launch, take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them and conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests,” the state-run news outlet reported.

The Associated Press reported that South Korea and Japan each told residents to take shelter during the launch. The report also added that the South Korean military was recovering an object that could be part of the rocket launch by North Korea.

Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a statement published by state media Tuesday that North Korea was planning to launch a spy satellite in June that will be used for “strengthening the military preparedness of the armed forces of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].” 

The United States on Tuesday condemned the attempted spy satellite launch, noting that it violated United Nations Security Council Resolutions and “involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program.”

“The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

Tags North Korea South Korea

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  4. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  5. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  6. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  7. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  8. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  9. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  10. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  11. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  12. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  13. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  14. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  15. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  16. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  17. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  18. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video