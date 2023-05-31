North Korea admits spy satellite launch failure

North Korea says it attempted and failed to launch a spy satellite shortly after it vowed to launch a reconnaissance satellite to monitor what it called “reckless” military exercises by the United States with South Korea.

North Korean state-run media outlet KCNA reported that a military spy satellite named “Malligyong-1” was launched while attached to the carrier rocket called “Chollima-1.” The outlet reported that the carrier rocket fell into the West Sea of Korea after “losing thrust” from the engine during the second-stage of the launch.

A spokesperson for the National Aerospace Development Administration said that the launch failed due to the “low reliability and stability” of the new engine system of the Chollima-1 as well as the “unstable character of the fuel used,” according to KCNA. The agency also vowed to launch the satellite again once the issues are solved.

“The NADA said that it would thoroughly investigate the serious defects revealed in the satellite launch, take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them and conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests,” the state-run news outlet reported.

The Associated Press reported that South Korea and Japan each told residents to take shelter during the launch. The report also added that the South Korean military was recovering an object that could be part of the rocket launch by North Korea.

Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a statement published by state media Tuesday that North Korea was planning to launch a spy satellite in June that will be used for “strengthening the military preparedness of the armed forces of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”

The United States on Tuesday condemned the attempted spy satellite launch, noting that it violated United Nations Security Council Resolutions and “involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program.”

“The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.