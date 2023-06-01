3 dead, including child, in Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday that resulted in the highest casualty count from a single attack on the capital in a month.

Ukrainian officials said short-range Iskander ground-launched missiles were used in the attack, which coincided with events scheduled to celebrate International Children’s Day. They also said Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles, but falling debris injured 16 people on the ground and killed the 9-year-old, her mother and another woman.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska tweeted that another child had been hospitalized from the attack, saying that Russia has turned a day that was supposed to be about “safe childhood, summer, life” into one about its crimes against Ukrainian children.

The planned events for the celebration were canceled.

The attack comes after multiple drones hit residential buildings in Moscow on Tuesday. The drones caused some damage to the buildings and injured at least two civilians.

Russia has accused Ukraine of being responsible for the attack, while the Ukrainian government has denied any involvement.

The Kremlin has stepped up its attacks on Kyiv in the past month. Although Ukraine has been able to shoot down most of the missiles sent and become more effective at intercepting them, the attacks have created continued anxiety among the city’s residents.

The latest missile strikes also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic and a water pipeline.

Reuters reported that Ukrainian police said they have opened an investigation into the attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three school buildings and a police station were also damaged, according to the news service.

The Ukrainian president’s office said seven civilians have been killed and 27 were injured in the past 24 hours from attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.