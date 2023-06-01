China, US ally Singapore agree to establish defense hotline

China and Singapore, a U.S. ally, agreed Thursday to establish a defense hotline to allow for high-level communications.

Singapore said in a statement that its defense minister, Ng Eng Hen, and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a telephone link “for high-level communications between our defense leaders.”

“Such high-level open lines of communications are important for strengthening mutual understanding and trust,” the statement reads.

It did not specify a timeline for setting up the hotline.

The agreement comes as tensions have been rising between Beijing and Washington. A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a U.S. spy plane with what the U.S. said was an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” last week.

China accused the U.S. of interfering with a naval exercise before the incident happened and said it was making “false accusations” to try to confuse the international community.

Beijing has slammed Washington for its continued support and military sales to Taiwan, a self-governing island China considers to be part of its mainland territory. The U.S. has also complained about increasing Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, which China has mostly denied.

Li also declined to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore this weekend. Austin said the decision is “unfortunate” and he would “welcome any opportunity to engage with leadership.”

Li is in the midst of his first visit to Singapore as defense minister to discuss global and regional security issues.

He previously established a defense hotline with Japan, another U.S. ally, in March to improve communication and avoid unintended encounters in the region.

The U.S. also has sanctions in place directly on Li over his role in China’s purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles from Russia. The sanctions prevent him from doing business in the U.S. but not holding talks with U.S. officials.

The Associated Press contributed.