trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Leaked documents show Iran planning new phase of attacks against US troops in Syria: report

by Julia Mueller - 06/01/23 10:37 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/01/23 10:37 AM ET
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Iran’s national flag waves in Tehran, Iran, on March 31, 2020. Iranian media reported on July 6, 2022, that the country’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accused the deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom and other foreigners of “espionage” and taking soil samples from prohibited military zones.

Newly revealed leaked documents reveal Iran could be readying for new attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, according to a new Washington Post report.

The Post reports that Iran is arming militants in Syria and building and training forces to use bombs specifically intended to target U.S. military vehicles — and to kill U.S. personnel.  

The escalatory move could not only risk U.S. lives in the region but could also prompt a more direct military confrontation with Tehran, according to the report. 

Another leaked document reportedly shows Russia, Syria and Iran are working on a broader effort to push the U.S. out of Syria. The U.S. has maintained a military presence in the country to guard against a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

The Post reports that the documents show Russian, Iranian and Syrian officials met last year to agree on a “coordination center” — though the Post notes the documents don’t indicate Russia is directly involved in planning the purported bombing campaign.

A Department of Defense contractor was killed and five U.S. service members were wounded in northeast Syria in March when a suspected Iranian-origin drone struck a facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah. 

The U.S. in turn ordered strikes on facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. President Biden said the U.S. would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel in the region, though he stressed that the U.S. “does not seek conflict with Iran.”

Tags bombs Iran Joe Biden US

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  4. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  5. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  6. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  9. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  10. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  11. Meta threatens to block news in California if journalism proposal passes
  12. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  13. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  14. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  15. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  16. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
  17. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  18. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
Load more

Video

See all Video