Leaked documents show Iran planning new phase of attacks against US troops in Syria: report

Newly revealed leaked documents reveal Iran could be readying for new attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, according to a new Washington Post report.

The Post reports that Iran is arming militants in Syria and building and training forces to use bombs specifically intended to target U.S. military vehicles — and to kill U.S. personnel.

The escalatory move could not only risk U.S. lives in the region but could also prompt a more direct military confrontation with Tehran, according to the report.

Another leaked document reportedly shows Russia, Syria and Iran are working on a broader effort to push the U.S. out of Syria. The U.S. has maintained a military presence in the country to guard against a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

The Post reports that the documents show Russian, Iranian and Syrian officials met last year to agree on a “coordination center” — though the Post notes the documents don’t indicate Russia is directly involved in planning the purported bombing campaign.

A Department of Defense contractor was killed and five U.S. service members were wounded in northeast Syria in March when a suspected Iranian-origin drone struck a facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah.

The U.S. in turn ordered strikes on facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. President Biden said the U.S. would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel in the region, though he stressed that the U.S. “does not seek conflict with Iran.”