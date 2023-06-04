trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Chinese ship maneuvered in ‘unsafe manner’ near US destroyer in Taiwan Strait, military says

by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 7:38 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 7:38 AM ET
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

A Chinese Navy ship maneuvered in an “unsafe manner” near a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, according to the U.S. military.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Saturday that guided-missile destroyer USS Chung Hoon and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting “a routine south to north” transit of the Taiwan Strait “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply.” 

During the transit, the Chinese ship “executed maneuvers in an unsafe manner in the vicinity of Chung-Hoon,” the Indo-Pacific Command said, overtaking the U.S. destroyer on one side, crossing its bow and prompting the vessel to slow to avoid a collision. 

“The LY 132’s closest point of approach was 150 yards and its actions violated the maritime ‘Rules of the Road’ of safe passage in international waters,” U.S. military officials asserted.

China’s defense minister, Gen. Li Shangfu, appeared to defend the Chinese ship’s moves in remarks to the Shangri-La Dialogue, a meeting of defense officials, saying “we must prevent attempts that try to use those freedom of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise hegemony of navigation,” as reported by the Associated Press. 

A spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command also suggested after the incident that some countries have been provocative in the Taiwan Strait, as China stresses its stance against Taiwan independence. 

“To be clear: we do not seek conflict or confrontation,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Shangri-La Dialogue. “But we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion.

He noted that China “continues to conduct an alarming number of risky intercepts of U.S. and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace” and pledged that the U.S. will support allies in the region “as they defend themselves against coercion and bullying.”

Tags China Lloyd Austin ships Taiwan Strait US Navy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  3. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  4. DeSantis’s hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  5. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  6. Chinese ship maneuvered in ‘unsafe manner’ near US destroyer in Taiwan ...
  7. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  8. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  9. DeSantis defines ‘woke’ as ‘a war on the truth’ after Trump said people ...
  10. Karl Rove on Trump-DeSantis feud: We learn a lot about candidates by ‘how ...
  11. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  12. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  13. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  14. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  15. Ukrainian family reflects on their children’s first school year in US after ...
  16. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  17. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  18. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video