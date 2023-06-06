trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine blames Russia for destroying major dam, sparking severe flooding

by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 7:47 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 7:47 AM ET
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Monday, June 5, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, accused Russian forces of blowing up the major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine they control, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people, and ordered residents downriver to evacuate. Russian news agency Tass quoted an unspecified Russian government official as saying the dam had “collapsed” due to damage. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Monday, June 5, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, accused Russian forces of blowing up the major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine they control, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people, and ordered residents downriver to evacuate. Russian news agency Tass quoted an unspecified Russian government official as saying the dam had “collapsed” due to damage. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Ukraine blamed Russia on Tuesday for destroying a major dam on the Dnipro River, unleashing severe flooding and prompting evacuations.

Kyiv claimed that Russian forces blew up Nova Kakhovka dam from inside the structure, which supplies water to the Crimean peninsula and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for its cooling system. About 80 settlements lie in the flood zone, according to Ukraine.

“Russian terrorists,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday morning. “The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land.” 

“Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror,” he added. “It’s only Ukraine’s victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else.”

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear operator, Energoatom, said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia was not critical, given that it has access to a separate cooling pond.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) similarly said on Tuesday that there was “no immediate risk to the safety of the plant.” The reservoir, which is reportedly dropping by approximately 2 inches per hour, can continue to supply the plant for a few days, he added.

The attack on the dam comes as Ukraine appears to have launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Tags Nova Kakhovka dam russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  3. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  4. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  5. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  6. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  7. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  10. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  11. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  12. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  13. Freedom Caucus pumps brakes on talk of ousting Speaker McCarthy over debt bill
  14. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  15. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  16. Tim Scott rebuffs hosts of ‘The View’ on racial inequality: ‘Progress in ...
  17. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  18. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
Load more

Video

See all Video