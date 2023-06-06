trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Iran claims it has hypersonic missile

by Julia Mueller - 06/06/23 10:50 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/06/23 10:50 AM ET
Fattah missile is unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Iran is claiming that it's created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions are high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program.
Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency via Associated Press
Fattah missile is unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Iran is claiming that it’s created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions are high with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran on Tuesday claimed it has created a hypersonic missile that can travel at 15 times the speed of sound. 

The missile, called “Fattah,” was unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to state media.

“Today we feel that the deterrent power has been formed,” Raisi said at the event. “This power is an anchor of lasting security and peace for the regional countries.”

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace program, has said the new missile will usher in a new generation of missiles in Iran, according to the IRNA news agency.

Hajizadeh claimed at the unveiling that Fattah has a range of up to 870 miles and that “there exists no system that can rival or counter this missile.” 

Hypersonic weapons can travel more than five times the speed of sound. According to state media, Iran said the new missile can hit targets at speeds of up to Mach 15.

Iran’s debut of the missile is likely to raise concerns in the West and elsewhere about the country’s weapons arsenal.

Former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, citing in part concerns about Iran’s missile program. President Biden said last year that talks to restart the deal hit a stalemate.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Ebrahim Raisi Fattah hypersonic missile Iran Joe Biden Tehran

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  2. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  3. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  4. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  5. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  6. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  7. Jim Jordan seeks memo on Smith appointment as Mar-a-Lago probe winds down
  8. Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to ...
  9. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  10. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  11. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  12. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  13. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  16. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  17. The US Navy offers China a choice: cooperation or confrontation
  18. 62 percent say Trump should not be allowed to serve again if convicted of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video