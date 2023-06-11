trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Chinese spy base operating in Cuba since 2019, Biden administration official says

by Lauren Sforza - 06/11/23 7:45 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/11/23 7:45 AM ET

A Biden administration official confirmed that China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, The Associated Press reported, just days after the administration denied claims that Beijing was developing a spy facility on the island nation.

The unidentified official told the AP that U.S. intelligence agencies have known of China’s spying from Cuba for a while now. The official also said that the U.S. has taken steps to deter China’s push to expand its spying operations through diplomacy and other actions.

The official added that Chinese officials are looking at sites across the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific, as well as their existing collection facilities in Cuba, to expand their influence and operations. The official said that China upgraded the facilities in Cuba in 2019.

The development comes after The Wall Street Journal reported last week that China was planning to base an electronic eavesdropping facility in Cuba. This report sparked criticism of President Biden from GOP lawmakers, who called on Biden to ramp up pressure on China to deter such action.

The Journal report cited unidentified sources familiar with the matter, and CNN also reported last week that Cuba agreed to let China build the facility.

The Pentagon denied the report on China developing a spy facility on Cuba, with Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder calling the report “inaccurate” in a briefing last week.  

“Certainly we know that China and Cuba maintain a relationship of sorts, but when it comes to the specific activities outlines in the press reporting, based on the information we have, that is not accurate,” Ryder said. “We are not aware of China and Cuba developing any type of spy station.”

Cuba also denied The Journal’s report, with Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío saying in a statement that the information was ““totally mendacious and unfounded.”

When contacted early Sunday, the Pentagon referred The Hill to the National Security Council, which has not responded to a request for comment.

–Updated at 8:52 a.m.

Tags China Cuba Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  3. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  4. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  5. Maggie Haberman: Trump indictment is ‘most devastating…that I have ever ...
  6. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  7. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  8. Haberman says Walt Nauta is ‘case study’ of what happens to Trump ...
  9. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  10. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. Democratic fears grow over third-party candidates
  13. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  14. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  15. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  16. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  17. Barr: GOP spouting ‘big lies’ comparing Trump handling of classified ...
  18. Why some lawmakers are livid over the ‘shameless’ PGA-LIV merger
Load more

Video

See all Video