International

American musician detained in Russia: state media

by Lauren Sforza - 06/11/23 8:25 AM ET
An American musician has been detained in Russia in connection with accusations of drug trafficking, according to multiple reports.  

TASS reported Saturday that a Moscow court ordered Michael Travis Leake to remain in custody on charges of “large-scale illegal production, sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs” until August 6. The Russian news agency reported that his friend, Valeria Grobanyuk, was also arrested in connection to this case and that each of them could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.  

The Associated Press reported that Leake was suspected of selling mephedrone, which has effects that are similar to MDMA and cocaine.

The State Department said in a statement to multiple news outlets that it is aware of the reports of the U.S. citizen being detained in Russia.  

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow,” a department spokesperson said. “When a US citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment”. 

Leake’s Instagram page also identified him as the lead singer for Lovi Noch (Seize the Night) who reportedly was living in Russia for the past 10 years.  

Reuters reported that a Telegram message posted by Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction said that Leake was a former U.S. paratrooper who was allegedly operating a drug dealing business with “young people.” 

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.  

