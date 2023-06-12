trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea’s Kim pledges ‘full support and solidarity’ to Putin on Russia’s National Day

by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 12:16 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 12:16 PM ET

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has pledged his “full support and solidarity” to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s National Day, according to state media. 

“The DPRK people are extending full support and solidarity to the people of your country in their all-out struggle for implementing the sacred cause to preserve the sovereign rights, development and interests of the country against imperialists’ high-handed and arbitrary practices,” Kim said in a message to Putin, state outlet KCNA reported.

His comments for Russia’s National Day, which marks the anniversary of Russian sovereignty from the Soviet Union in 1991, come as Moscow continues its war against neighboring Ukraine. 

Kim in his message said the “Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory” and affirmed a “willingness to strive for closer strategic cooperation” between the two nations.

“Thanks to your correct decisions and guidance, the struggle of Russian people to foil the hostile forces’ escalating threats and challenges to deprive Russia of its sovereignty, security and peaceful life has entered a new decisive phase,” Kim said. 

Putin has previously promised to deepen relations with North Korea amid tensions on the international stage.

Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive with moves in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said for the first time over the weekend that “counteroffensive, defensive actions” are underway.

Tags KCNA Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un North Korea russia Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  4. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  5. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  6. Trump blasts Oklahoma governor over DeSantis endorsement
  7. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  8. Oversight Democrats call for investigation after DHS IG admits to deleting texts
  9. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  10. Romney approval rating drops among Utah voters: poll
  11. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  12. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  13. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  14. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  15. Tonys presenter mocks DeSantis: ‘The current grand wizard’ of Florida
  16. Trump heads to Florida ahead of court appearance: live updates
  17. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  18. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
Load more

Video

See all Video