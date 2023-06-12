North Korea’s Kim pledges ‘full support and solidarity’ to Putin on Russia’s National Day

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has pledged his “full support and solidarity” to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s National Day, according to state media.

“The DPRK people are extending full support and solidarity to the people of your country in their all-out struggle for implementing the sacred cause to preserve the sovereign rights, development and interests of the country against imperialists’ high-handed and arbitrary practices,” Kim said in a message to Putin, state outlet KCNA reported.

His comments for Russia’s National Day, which marks the anniversary of Russian sovereignty from the Soviet Union in 1991, come as Moscow continues its war against neighboring Ukraine.

Kim in his message said the “Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory” and affirmed a “willingness to strive for closer strategic cooperation” between the two nations.

“Thanks to your correct decisions and guidance, the struggle of Russian people to foil the hostile forces’ escalating threats and challenges to deprive Russia of its sovereignty, security and peaceful life has entered a new decisive phase,” Kim said.

Putin has previously promised to deepen relations with North Korea amid tensions on the international stage.

Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive with moves in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said for the first time over the weekend that “counteroffensive, defensive actions” are underway.