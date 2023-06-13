trending:

International

11 dead in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown

by Nick Robertson - 06/13/23 10:30 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/13/23 10:30 AM ET

At least 11 people were killed in an overnight Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian town of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, regional officials announced Tuesday.

Four people were killed in an apartment building in the town and another seven in a warehouse, according to the region’s governor. The town’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said 28 people were injured in the strike.

“Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people,” Zelensky said Tuesday on Telegram.

The strikes come as Ukraine begins a long-awaited counteroffensive in the south and east of the country. The Ukrainian military has claimed minor victories in the offensive so far, including capturing more than a half-dozen villages.

Russian missile strikes have continued across the country, including strikes aimed at the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Ukrainian officials said all missiles fired at Kyiv were shot down Tuesday morning. Ten of the 14 missiles fired at Ukraine and one Iranian-built explosive drone were shot down overnight Monday, the military said.

The Russian military has denied Ukraine’s claims of advances, saying attacks have been repelled so far.

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam last week, just a half-hour from Kryvyi Rih, also created a humanitarian crisis in central and southern Ukraine as flooding has forced many from their homes and destroyed crops. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for destroying the dam.

