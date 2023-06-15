trending:

International

Highway collision in central Canada leaves at least 15 dead, multiple injured

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/15/23 9:59 PM ET
The aftermath of the crash near Carberry, Manitoba, on Thursday. (Nirmesh Vadera/AFP via Getty Images)

A highway collision left at least 15 people dead and several injured in central Canada Thursday morning.

Just before noon, a semi-trailer struck a bus carrying “a number of senior citizens” from Dauphin, the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a news release Thursday. At least 10 others were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Rob Hill, RCMP’s commanding officer, said there are 25 people total on the bus.

“Sadly this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness,” Hill said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Major Crime Services was investigating the collision and was on scene on Thursday, the release stated.

“Immediately, it became apparent that this was a mass casualty situation and the RCMP deployed all available resources to the area which included, RCMP officers from across western Manitoba, Forensic Identification Services and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist,” according to the press release.

RCMP Superintendent Rob Lasson said “as of right now the drivers of both the bus and truck are alive and in hospital,” the Associated Press reported. He did not say, however, if they were among the injured.

The truck company — Day & Ross — “will fully cooperate with the investigation and offer any assistance and support that we can,” CEO William Doherty said in a statement, AP reported.

The incident marks one of the most fatal in recent history in Canada.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts.”

“I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you,” he added.

