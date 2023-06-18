trending:

Keane: Another Iran nuclear deal not in US ‘national interest’

by Lauren Sforza - 06/18/23 10:32 AM ET
Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane said on Sunday that another nuclear deal with Iran would not be in the United States’ “national interest.”

“To give them another windfall of cash like we did as a result of the 2015 nuclear deal, which led to an expansion of their proxy wars in the Middle East, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s not in our national interest,” he told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”

Bream asked Keane about reports that Biden administration officials may be engaging in an “informal conversation” regarding a new nuclear deal with Iran. She also pointed to skepticism from Wall Street Journal editors about the reported talks.

“They’re gonna fuel their proxy wars and they’re seeking domination and control in the Middle East,” Keane, who was awarded a Medal of Freedom by then-President Trump, responded. “That’s the windfall that’s going to take place, for what? The hold in 60 percent enrichment and curtailing some activities against Syria and Iraq?”

“No, it’s not a good deal. It wasn’t a good deal in 2015. It’s not a good deal now,” he added.

The reported discussions are infuriating some GOP members who have called on President Biden to not pursue an agreement with Iran that would provide sanctions relief without approval from Congress.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller last week rejected reports that the U.S. has reached an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. However, he confirmed that the U.S. had allowed Iraq to transfer $2.76 billion in backlogged gas and electricity payments to Iran.

“We approved a transaction, consistent with previous transactions that have been approved, to allow Iran to access funds held in accounts in Iraq for humanitarian and other non-sanctionable transactions,” Miller said.

