Both sides suffering heavy losses early in Ukraine counteroffensive, British officials say

Both sides of the fighting in Russia’s war on Ukraine are suffering high casualties as Ukraine pursues its long-anticipated counteroffensive, according to an intelligence update from the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

“In recent days, heavy fighting has continued, with the most intense combat focused in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, western Donetsk Oblast, and all around Bakhmut. In all these areas, Ukraine continues to pursue offensive operations and has made small advances,” the British officials said in their regular assessment of the conflict.

“Both sides are suffering high casualties, with Russian losses likely the highest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March,” the update notes.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive kicked off this month after more than a year of Moscow’s war, and Ukraine has appeared to both make progress and take heavy losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News last week the counteroffensive effort is “generally positive” but “difficult” as they face “tough resistance” trying to push Russian forces out of occupied areas.

The Ukrainian military said in an update Sunday morning that Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the previous 24 hours, according to the Associated Press.

“No matter who in russia says that our Patriots have been destroyed, they are still here, they are working, all of them are shooting down russian missiles. As efficiently as possible. Not a single Patriot has been destroyed!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a post on Twitter Sunday.