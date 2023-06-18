trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Both sides suffering heavy losses early in Ukraine counteroffensive, British officials say

by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 5:42 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 5:42 PM ET

Both sides of the fighting in Russia’s war on Ukraine are suffering high casualties as Ukraine pursues its long-anticipated counteroffensive, according to an intelligence update from the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense. 

“In recent days, heavy fighting has continued, with the most intense combat focused in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, western Donetsk Oblast, and all around Bakhmut. In all these areas, Ukraine continues to pursue offensive operations and has made small advances,” the British officials said in their regular assessment of the conflict. 

“Both sides are suffering high casualties, with Russian losses likely the highest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March,” the update notes. 

Kyiv’s counteroffensive kicked off this month after more than a year of Moscow’s war, and Ukraine has appeared to both make progress and take heavy losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News last week the counteroffensive effort is “generally positive” but “difficult” as they face “tough resistance” trying to push Russian forces out of occupied areas.

The Ukrainian military said in an update Sunday morning that Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the previous 24 hours, according to the Associated Press.

“No matter who in russia says that our Patriots have been destroyed, they are still here, they are working, all of them are shooting down russian missiles. As efficiently as possible. Not a single Patriot has been destroyed!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a post on Twitter Sunday.

Tags russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  4. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  5. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  6. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  7. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  8. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  9. Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.
  10. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  11. Barr blasts Trump’s defense in document case as ‘absurd’
  12. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  13. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  14. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  15. John Bolton: Intelligence officials ‘failed in many cases’ in not getting ...
  16. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  17. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  18. Spike in ocean heat stuns scientists: Have we breached a climate tipping point?
Load more

Video

See all Video