UN: Russia won’t permit aid workers in flooded areas after Ukraine dam collapse

The United Nations is claiming that Russia is not letting aid workers into the area near the dam collapse in southern Ukraine.

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement that her staff has been reaching out to the governments of Ukraine and Russia to gain access to the area ravaged by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. The collapse of the dam caused flooding in the region and prompted evacuations and has killed at least 14 people.

Brown said that Russia has denied the U.N.’s request to send aid into the region.

“The Government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control,” Brown said in a statement. “The UN will continue to engage to seek the necessary access. We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

“Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” she added. “The UN will continue to do all it can to reach all people – including those suffering as a result of the recent dam destruction — who urgently need life-saving assistance, no matter where they are.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a press call that attacks in the region made sending in aid too risky, the Associated Press reported. He did not explicitly say whether Russia had denied access to the U.N.

“There has been constant shelling, constant provocations, civilian facilities and the civilian population have come under fire, people have died, so it’s really difficult to ensure their security,” Peskov said.

Experts have suggested that Russian forces may be to blame for the collapse of the dam. An Associated Press analysis found that Russia had the means and the opportunity to bring down the dam according to drone photos and information obtained by the news service.

The AP reported that the photos appear to show a car loaded with explosives atop of the dam structure.

Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed the other for the collapse of the dam, with Russia claiming that a missile or explosive took it down. The AP noted that Russia’s theories would not account for the blast of the dam showing up on seismic monitors in the region.