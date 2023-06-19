US ‘deeply troubled’ by reported Israeli move on West Bank settlements 

The United States said it was concerned after the Israeli government said it would move toward the building of thousands of settlements in the West Bank.

“The United States is deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s reported decision to advance planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. “We are similarly concerned by reports of changes to Israel’s system of settlement administration that expedite the planning and approvals of settlements.”

“As has been longstanding policy, the United States opposes such unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve and are an obstacle to peace. We call on the Government of Israel to fulfill the commitments it made in Aqaba, Jordan and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and return to dialogue aimed at de-escalation,” he added.

Israel’s government announced the changes to the settlement housing process on Sunday, which will make it easier for Israel to increase its settlements on the West Bank. The changes could further escalate tensions between Israel and Palestine.

The U.S. has warned against Israel’s expansion of West Bank settlements, reiterating that such a move would undermine efforts to achieve a two-state solution with Palestine. The new changes will speed the process of building plans in the occupied settlements and limit the amount of control the prime minister and the defense minister have over the approval process.

The Associated Press reported a senior Israeli government official said the change will make the approvals “an effective two-step process.”

The new changes come as some of the worst fighting in years in the West Bank erupted Monday, the AP reported. Five Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and more than 91 others were injured, the report said.