trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/19/23 3:55 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/19/23 3:55 PM ET

A petition seeking to ban Donald Trump Jr. from visiting the country of Australia has garnered nearly 15,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The Change.org petition, started by Kris Eriksen, aims to deny the former president’s eldest son a travel visa for his upcoming trip, citing concerns about Trump Jr.’s fiery rhetoric and polarizing reputation.

“Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions,’” the petition’s description on change.org read. “Ban him from this country.”

Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Australia from July 9 to July 11, an Australia news outlet reported, and has speaking events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. 

The tour is sponsored by Turning Point, a conservative nonprofit founded by activist Charlie Kirk. Reports indicate Trump Jr. will be joined by Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader in the United Kingdom.

Tags Donald Trump Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  3. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  4. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  5. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  6. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  7. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  8. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  9. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  10. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  11. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  12. Judge orders stretch of pipeline that crosses tribal land to shut down in three ...
  13. Republicans look to erase stigma on early voting
  14. MSNBC president open to Trump town hall with ‘parameters’
  15. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  16. Are liberal social activists driving voters to the GOP?
  17. The perils to democracy of indicting — and not indicting — Donald Trump
  18. Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
Load more

Video

See all Video