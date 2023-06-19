Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia

A petition seeking to ban Donald Trump Jr. from visiting the country of Australia has garnered nearly 15,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The Change.org petition, started by Kris Eriksen, aims to deny the former president’s eldest son a travel visa for his upcoming trip, citing concerns about Trump Jr.’s fiery rhetoric and polarizing reputation.

“Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions,’” the petition’s description on change.org read. “Ban him from this country.”

Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Australia from July 9 to July 11, an Australia news outlet reported, and has speaking events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The tour is sponsored by Turning Point, a conservative nonprofit founded by activist Charlie Kirk. Reports indicate Trump Jr. will be joined by Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader in the United Kingdom.