International

Modi sees ‘unprecedented trust’ between leaders of US, India

by Sarakshi Rai - 06/20/23 10:34 AM ET
President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for photos as they arrive at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event on May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “there is an unprecedented trust” between the leaders of India and the U.S. ahead of his first state visit to the country.

Modi, who rarely gives media interviews, spoke to The Wall Street Journal and hailed the defense partnership between the two countries as “an important pillar” of the U.S.-India relationship.

For President Biden and Modi, the visit will focus on shared bilateral ties, a defense agreement and curbing China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In an official statement before departing New Delhi, Modi said relations between the two countries are “multifaceted” and called the U.S. India’s largest trade partner in goods and services.

“Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Modi said his visit will reinforce “our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges.”

However, human rights groups have criticized the White House for rolling out the red carpet for Modi over weakening press freedoms and silencing of dissenters in India.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International will host a BBC documentary that has been banned in India called “India: The Modi Question” in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The Coalition for Reclaiming Democracy in India told The Hill it has also organized a press conference to shed light on “Modi’s Hindu nationalist ideology, his anti-minority policies, the consequences of his assault on democracy for both India and the U.S., as well as why President Biden’s decision to platform Modi is dangerous.”

There are also plans for protests against the White House State Dinner for Modi on Wednesday.

